Dangerous surf, king tides bring coastal flooding and beach erosion concerns to Juno Beach

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Strong winds, rough surf and king tides are creating dangerous beach conditions and raising concerns about coastal flooding along Juno Beach, while nearby Jupiter has temporarily closed four dune crossovers because of beach erosion.

WATCH: Powerful waves hit the Palm Beach County coast

Powerful Waves, King Tides Impact Juno Beach Coast | WPTV

Despite the hazardous conditions, the powerful waves are drawing people to the Palm Beach County coastline to see the surf firsthand. Residents who spoke with WPTV said they kept their distance as waves crashed along the shore.

Dangerous conditions are expected to continue through midweek, making the combination of breaking waves, erosion and possible flooding in low-lying areas an ongoing concern for beachgoers.

Powerful waves draw spectators to Juno Beach

Jupiter resident Rachel Hooker brought visiting family members to the coast specifically to see the waves.

"My aunt's 86. My uncle's 91. We traveled all the way here just to see the waves actually," Hooker said. "They heard that it was going to be powerful and beautiful, and that's why we're here."

Hooker told WPTV she saw people venturing into the water but was more comfortable watching the conditions from shore.

"Terrifying. How crazy is it to be out here?" Hooker said. "You know, they're really brave, honestly, but yeah, I'm not sure I'm that brave, but it's really cool to see."

For her family, the attraction was the ocean's power, viewed from a safer distance.

"Powerful and beautiful," Hooker said. "Yeah, we wouldn't miss it."

Jupiter closes four dune crossovers

The rough conditions are also affecting beaches in nearby Jupiter.

The Town of Jupiter has temporarily closed dune crossovers 48, 49 and 50, along with the Civic Center crossover, because of beach erosion.

The town asks beachgoers to use other access points and avoid walking on the dunes, which officials say can contribute to further erosion.

Coastal flooding remains a concern

Along with dangerous surf, coastal flooding is a concern around high tide as king tides and strong winds affect the coastline.

Beachgoers should stay clear of breaking waves and watch for flooding in low-lying coastal areas as rough conditions continue.

For people like Hooker and her family, the ocean may offer a dramatic sight, but their approach is simple: admire it from a distance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

