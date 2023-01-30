Watch Now
Cost to visit, fish at Juno Beach Pier going up

Daily spectator fee increasing from $1 to $2
Scott Sutton
Posted at 4:27 PM, Jan 30, 2023
JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Visitors to the Juno Beach Pier will soon have to spend a little more cash to explore the popular site.

There will be a price increase for admission to the pier starting March 1.

The daily spectator fee will increase from $1 to $2.

The fishing fee at the pier will change from $4 to $5.

The cost for youth fishermen will increase by a dollar from $2 to $3.

The Juno Beach Pier, managed by the nearby Loggerhead Marinelife Center, is located at 14776 U.S. Highway 1.

The 990-foot pier offers scenic views, a snack bar, gift shop, fishing tackle, rental poles and bait.

