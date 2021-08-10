Jobseekers 'unprecedented' job market, tools to help employers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It’s a job seekers market and our area continues to see over-the-year gains in industry sector.

CareerSource Palm Beach County calls the situation “unprecedented” for this time of year, but what’s an advantage for some — is a disadvantage for others.

When you’re a fourth generation Italian chef you know ambiance and service are just as important as food and drink.

“Nothing in this restaurant comes frozen. Everything is fresh, sustainable and organic,” said Erik Pettersen, Evo Italian restaurant owner and executive chef.

And Pettersen has earned both national and international recognition to include winning on an episode of Guy’s Grocery Games which aired on the Food Network. He redefines fine dining no matter where he is. But there’s still hurdles on any climb.

”My business is going up but my labor force is going down,” Pettersen said.

Approximately 20-percent of Chef Pettersen’s staff at his Tequesta restaurant, comprised of high school and college students who are returning to class. He says that combined with the pandemic gives new meaning to endurance.

”Actually I’m trying to hire right now to get ready for season and I’m trying to hire right now to give people that stood by me through the toughest time this world has ever seen in modern time — just to give them a break,” he said.

It’s a circumstance CareerSource Palm Beach County has seen more this year.

”We’ve never been busier. We’re holding a lot more in-person and virtual job fairs for industries across the board,” said Tom Veenstra, CareerSource Palm Beach County vice-president of administration.

He also says now more than ever the right hiring strategy is important.

”We have over 5,500 job openings right now in the county. And that’s big for summertime demand,” Veenstra said.

Businesses both big and small looking for entry level workers to CEO’s have connected with a CareerSource business services representative to recruit, screen, train or hold a hiring event.

”And we’re happy to hold job fairs virtually or even at the employers location if they wish. And free of charge,” Veenstra said.

Evo Italian restaurant needs to fill seven positions immediately. To learn more visit, here.

As for other employers needing help finding qualified candidates, you can visit CareerSource’s business services department here.

