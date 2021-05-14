Community gathers to remember brother, sister who died in accidental drowning at Jensen Beach home

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The community came together in Jupiter Farms to remember the lives of a young brother and sister who died after an incident at a Jensen Beach home last month.

Zale Dudas, 9, and her brother Saxon Nairne, 7, lived at the Jupiter Creamery, a dairy farm located in Jupiter Farms.

A parade of love was held at the farm Friday for the children and pay respects to their grieving mother.

"[The children's mother] Suzie started this farm to feed her own kids and ended up feeding the community around her, and the community is back helping her, and it's awesome to see how amazing they are," aunt Carrie Dudas said.

WPTV An event was held in Jupiter Farm on May 14, 2021, to remember the lives of Zale Dudas, 9, and her 7-year-old brother Saxon Nairne.

Family members were surrounded by paper lanterns decorated by the childrens' classmates.

"Zale was 9. She just had her ninth birthday," said Carrie Dudas. "Curious, blunt, and positive. She was a positive spirit."

"Saxon was 7, so he was just starting to grow into the person that he was going to be. He was completely fearless," uncle Mike Dudas said.

She loved dragons and books. He was a boy's boy.

"He was wild, untamed," Mike Dudas said.

The family is moving forward now by taking solace in the love here.

"We came down here just thinking that maybe Suzie might need to come home with us, and we would take care of her there. But we realized the community here in Jupiter is unbelievable," Mike Dudas said.

"I have a 14-month-old daughter that I am going to dedicate learning about dragons to her cousin Zale and going on a zipline will be her cousin Saxon," Carrie Dudas said. "That's what you do. You remember people."