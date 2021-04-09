Watch
Branko Obradovic: Silver Alert issued for man missing in the area of Boynton Beach

Deputies said Branko Obradovic could be in trouble
Posted at 4:50 PM, Apr 09, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has issued a Siver Alert for a missing man they say could be in trouble.

Deputies said Branko Obradovic was last seen in the area of Boynton Beach driving a gray 2019 Toyota Camry with FL tag QGPT61.

Anyone who sees Branko Obradovic is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

