Branko Obradovic: Silver Alert issued for man missing in the area of Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has issued a Siver Alert for a missing man they say could be in trouble.
Deputies said Branko Obradovic was last seen in the area of Boynton Beach driving a gray 2019 Toyota Camry with FL tag QGPT61.
Anyone who sees Branko Obradovic is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Another 🚨#SilverAlert 🚨 Branko Obradovic is #missing and could be in trouble. He was last seen in the area of Boynton Beach driving a gray 2019 Toyota Camry FL Tag QGPT61. Help us find him by sharing and keeping an eye out. pic.twitter.com/L3Q4ya7V7s— PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) April 9, 2021