Branko Obradovic: Silver Alert issued for man missing in the area of Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has issued a Siver Alert for a missing man they say could be in trouble.

Deputies said Branko Obradovic was last seen in the area of Boynton Beach driving a gray 2019 Toyota Camry with FL tag QGPT61.

Anyone who sees Branko Obradovic is asked to contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.