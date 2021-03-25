Menu

Bernard Aaron: Missing Boynton Beach elderly man safely located, police say

Boynton Beach Police Department
Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 25, 2021
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE: Boynton Beach police said Bernard Aaron has been safely located and is being reunited with this family.

EARLIER STORY:

Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing and endangered 92-year-old man who suffers from the early stages of dementia.

Police said Bernard Aaron was last seen Thursday at noon at the Boynton Beach Mall. He is believed to be driving a silver Acura TSX, with Florida tag 624QLN.

Aaron is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall with gray hair and scruffy beard. He was wearing a dark red shirt, off-white pants, and black shoes.

Police are working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to issue a statewide Silver Alert.

Anyone who sees Mr. Bernard Aaron is urged to call 911.

