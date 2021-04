BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Boynton Beach police are searching for a missing man they say is believed to be suffering from dementia.

Arthur Taylor, 79, was last seen at around 6:30 p.m. leaving his residence in the 3000 block of Ocean Parkway to go for a walk.

Taylor is about 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He was wearing a blue plaid short-sleeve shirt with black pants.

Anyone with information about Arthur Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call 911.