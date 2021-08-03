2 people killed, 2 others critically injured in crash near Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were critically injured after a crash in unincorporated Boynton Beach on Saturday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

The crash occurred at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of La Chalet Boulevard and Military Trail.

The sheriff's office said Edward Floyd, 53, of Boynton Beach, was driving a 1997 Mercury Sable southbound on Military Trail approaching La Chalet Boulevard when a 90-year-old Boynton Beach man driving a 2018 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Military Trail made a left turn in front of the Mercury.

Two rear seat female passengers, 61 and 83, in the Nissan were ejected from the vehicle. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital. Both drivers and a 93-year-old male passenger in the Altima were transported to Delray Medical Center in serious condition. The driver had minor injured and the two others were listed in serious condition.