Walk-in coronavirus vaccine clinic ending at Treasure Coast Square Mall

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Changes are coming to a local vaccine clinic in Martin County.

Tuesday is the last day the health department will provide first doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Treasure Coast Square Mall in Jensen Beach.

To help serve more residents, the site is offering extended hours and walk-in service.

The clinic will open Tuesday from 10 a.m to 11 and then again from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The site will continue to provide second doses on Fridays and Saturdays through June 5, 2021.

Martin County Health spokeswoman, Renay Rouse said now is the time to come in and get your first shot especially with summer travel approaching.

“You don’t want to wait until the last minute so this is a good opportunity to get the shot, start the series and have that full protection because you’re going to need also after that second dose a couple weeks after that for the immunity to build up.”

The clinic is located on the north end of the mall between Ruby Tuesday and Forever 21. The mall address is 3174 NW Federal Highway, Jensen Beach, Fl.

Starting in June the Health Department will begin a new service where residents can call and make appointments for the vaccine and receive it at the department clinics in Stuart and Indiantown.

