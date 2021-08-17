Video: 21-year-old burglary suspect arrested after wild pursuit into Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A burglary suspect on the run from the law was taken into custody Monday after a dramatic arrest was caught on camera by the agency's helicopter.

Video shows the suspect, Christian Ottinot, 21, driving a Dodge Charger and ramming multiple sheriff's office vehicles in an attempt to escape.

Ottinot later bailed out of the car and took off running before surrendereding to deputies.

The sheriff's office said Ottinot first fled from police in Broward County after a string of burglaries.

Before he crossed into Martin County, he is also accused of ramming other patrol cars during the multi-county chase.

Ottinot faces multiple charges including burglary, fleeing and eluding and battery on a law enforcement officer.

