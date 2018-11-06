Very strong early voting turnout for Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Early voting has been strong across our area, but Martin County leaders say they are experiencing very strong turnout, possibly record turnout.

On Monday, WPTV caught up with Jack and Kent at the Jensen Beach Causeway.

"The governor's race is very important," said Jack.

"If I vote I can say I'm unhappy or happy," said Kent.

Many voters in Martin County feel the same way.

"This midterm election is the strongest I've ever seen," said Martin County Supervisor of Elections Vicki Davis.

She says early voters have well surpassed the 2014 midterm election. She says it has to do with three major elections on the ballot. "Driving voters to the polls," said Davis.

Political experts say water, Brightline and healthcare are the issues driving more people to the polls. But, mostly water. It's something Kent and Jack both agree upon.

"Hopefully something will get done," said Kent.