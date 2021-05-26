Treasure Coast animal clinic cuts hours due to staffing shortage

PALM CITY, Fla. — Among the hospitality industry, local animal clinics are experiencing a labor shortage.

At the Palm City Animal Medical Center, the number of employed staff is down nearly 20%.

Palm City Animal Medical Center

"I need about eight to ten at this point that I could hire today," said Rex Sentell, Medical Director. "My employees are starting to get stressed because they're working many hours because we don't have enough people to cover their hours."

Sentell said the clinic has temporarily reduced its operating hours and is now closing early on weekdays.

"We have a lot of people coming in and applying," said Sentell. "We call them, and they either don't call us back or they set up an appointment and don't show up for the appointment. Occasionally we have some that take the job and then never show up for the job."

Currently, the clinic is offering $250 sign-on bonuses for receptionists and technicians and $100 bonuses for other positions.

"We're looking for people for the doggie daycare, for the kennels, for grooming, and technicians especially, receptionists also," said Sentell. "I don't think it's just me, I think it's across the industry, all over the country."

As of May 21, the unemployment rate on the Treasure Coast is 5%, according to Career Source Research Coast.

One year ago, the rate was 14%.

"If the wages that the employer is offering does not exceed what they're going to be earning with their unemployment benefits, it's cost-effective I would say for them to continue receiving the benefits," Tracey McMorris, Vice President of Operations at Career Source Research Coast.

Sentell said he's worried the staff shortage may continue as the clinic's busy season picks up this summer.

"This is hopefully very temporary," said Sentell. "We're going to go back to normal hours as soon as we can get the employees."

