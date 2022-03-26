Water Fest held in Stuart, helping people around the world get access to clean water

STUART, Fla. — A group of students in Martin County is doing their part to help people around the world have access to clean water.

On Saturday, along with the city of Stuart, Students4H20 helped host Water Fest.

It's just one of many events the students get behind to make a difference far beyond their hometown.

Even at their young age, the kids are already learning just how important clean water is to them and communities across the globe.

Not only do they get it, but they’re helping spread the word to even more young people.

They’re part of Students4H20.

Adriana Mancini founded the non-profit Students4H20 when she was just in high school.

It began with just a few students.

It now reaches every school in Martin County and Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce.

Students like Ryder help clean up beaches, support efforts to reduce and prevent litter and pollution, and raise money to help other countries like South Sudan, rehabilitate and drill new wells.

Water Fest, hosted by the city of Stuart, aims to teach more people about the plight for clean water and inspire them to make a difference.

And this year the global organization water for South Sudan joined Students4H20.

Last year the students raised $40,000 for water for South Sudan to drill two new wells.

Organizers hope this weekend that more kids and teens learned they too can help make a global difference.