Truck smashes into 4 vehicles at Stuart auto dealership

STUART, Fla. — A Stuart car dealership owner is thankful no one was killed after a crash damaged some of the inventory on their lot.

The incident happened Sunday night at Motor Cars of Stuart located along U.S.

The owner said a truck traveling south of the Roosevelt Bridge crossed the median and plowed into four vehicles before crashing into a pole.

"I was completely floored. The level of destruction was shocking to me," said Michele Hanner of Motor Cars of Stuart. "Cars can be fixed. It will all get handled. Water under the bridge now. I’m so blessed nobody was injured, no other cars were involved. It was just a blessing."

The driver of the pickup truck was released from the hospital the same night.

Stuart police said no charges have been filed yet as their investigation continues.