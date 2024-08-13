Big Lots stores are closing in Florida, leaving some residents disappointed

STUART, Fla. — At Big Lots in Stuart, the days of deep discounts are numbered.

Carol Johnson is a regular there.

“[I] got out of my car and saw the signs,” said Johnson. “And I'm thinking, closing? Is this like out of business or something?’”

In a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Big Lots announced plans to "aggressively address underperforming stores."

“I was really surprised I was like, ‘Wow, things are going down hill,’” said Big Lots shopper Angela Chapman.

We checked every Big Lots location in Florida and found 26 will be closing, four of them (bolded below) are in our area. Meanwhile, 80 stores will stay open across Florida.

Big Lots stores that are closing:



Boca Raton

Bonita Springs

Boynton Beach

Bradenton (52 nd Place East)

Place East) Clewiston

Coconut Creek

Daytona Beach

Destin

Fort Myers (McGregor Blvd.)

Hallandale

Hollywood

Miami (Fontainebleau)

Miami Lakes

Naples

Orange Park

Orlando (Waterbridge Downs, Union Park, S. Semoran Blvd.)

Plantation

Pompano Beach

Port Richey

Royal Palm Beach

Sarasota (South Gate Ridge)

Stuart

Tampa (Citrus Plaza Dr.)

Tarpon Springs

Big Lots stores staying open in our area:



Delray Beach

Greenacres

Jensen Beach

Fort Pierce

Vero Beach

Shoppers who look forward to the big deals were left wondering where they’ll find comparable prices.

“I love Dollar Tree, but it’s getting kind of hard, because they keep upping the prices,” said Big Lots customer Mary Pirone.

“They keep talking about how the economy is not that good, but when you have stores like Big Lots it does help," added Johnson. “The prices are better than some.”

Big Lots will close a total of 315 stores nationwide, but so far no word on when.

“I think it’s a big impact, because I mean people are struggling today," said Chapman.

For now, these stores remain open offering major markdowns before closing their doors for good.