Suspect in Stuart's officer-involved shooting had lengthy criminal history, sheriff says

STUART, Fla. — Tonight, WPTV is digging into new details of an officer-involved shooting from over the weekend in Stuart.

Officer Kyle Osinga, who has been with the Stuart Police Department for 10 years, has been placed on administrative leave after the department says Kenneth Cook, 37, rushed him with a large knife, prompting Osinga to open fire. Cook was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has taken over the investigation, telling WPTV Reporter Michael Hoffman that Cook had a history of violent crime and mental health issues prior to the shooting.

WATCH: New details unfold on officer-involved shooting in Stuart

Suspect in Stuart's officer-involved shooting had a lengthy criminal history, sheriff says

MCSO has taken over the investigation, and Sheriff John Budenseik says Cook has a history of violent crime and mental health issues in at least two different states including California for aggravated battery. Cook also has been arrested in Broward and Miami-Dade counties for felonies including kidnapping.

Budenseik says Cook was Baker Acted at least three times in Martin County.

WATCH: Shocking surveillance video shows the moment on Saturday morning when Cook charged at Officer Osinga with a large knife

Moments leading up to knife-wielding man charging at Stuart PD officer

Budenseik says Osinga could be back to work sooner rather than later.

“The officer can return to work when we get a pretty good idea that he's justified in his shooting, which you saw the video,” Budensiek said. “[Osinga] could be released back to work fairly quickly, maybe even next week.

The Sheriff says Cook had multiple violent run-ins with other people living at the Sierra Apartments, telling us he allegedly pulled a knife on several people living in the complex, but none of them called 911.

“They were so used to it, they were not interacting with law enforcement,” Budensiek said.

Budensiek says his deputies interact with people in mental crisis daily, adding that a third of the people in their jail are on Psychotropic medication. He says going forward, if you see someone acting erratic or outright violent, call it in, because you could save a life.

“Any time you see a clear unraveling of someone, even though you know them, you don't want them to get in trouble,” Budensiek said. “Keep in mind, law enforcement is there to protect them from themselves, and we're not always there to put someone in jail. Sometimes, we'll take them to a Baker Act receiving facility. We'll get the appropriate help if we do arrest them, we're still trying to take care of them. We’ll try to get them help post-incarceration, to keep them alive, to keep them from putting themselves in a scenario where they go back to jail or where they end up overdosing on drugs, or they get themselves in a fatal situation like this individual did."