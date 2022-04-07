Supply chain disruptions prevent medical supply company from order lifesaving equipment

STUART, Fla. — A new study by Business.org shows 82% of small business owners have experienced supply chain disruptions.

Nearly one-third are worried the inability to get products will affect their bottom line.

In Stuart, D-Dey Response Group is struggling to order lifesaving equipment such as AED's or defibrillators.

The company builds custom medical kits for government agencies and large offshore fishing expeditions, where immediate medical care is not typically available.

"This is life and death, you know what I mean, and that really matters," said Cecilia Deyo, founder and CEO, D-Dey Response Group. "Getting good AED's and good medical supplies out into the world doesn't just affect the person that buys them. It affects all the people around them."

Deyo said like many other products businesses are trying to order, AEDs are on a national back order.

She said her company is currently 67 orders behind due to the disruption.

The kits also include chest tubes, tourniquets, and prescription medications.

Deyo said she now has to shop around with a variety of different vendors, many of which are raising the prices.

She said the disruptions to the supply chain coupled with inflation has caused her to raise prices for the kits that contain hard to get items.

"There are some things like you said that have just skyrocketed and we have no choice," said Deyo. "You can't be in business and lose money. You have to make money so that you can support your community and create jobs."

According to Business.org, 64% of small businesses have reported the inability to order specific products.

Deyo said she's relying on strong client relationships to keep her business alive.