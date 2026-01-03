STUART, Fla. — Residents at the Haney Creek Crossing community in Stuart say they were frustrated after trash pickup was suddenly halted, even though they continue to pay for the service through their rent.

Trash was expected to be collected five days ago, but instead began piling up on the ground after the city removed dumpsters from the property. A city spokesperson confirmed trash service at the development was suspended because the property management company had overdue payments.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

'Super frustrating': Trash piles up at Stuart apartments after city halts pickup over unpaid bill

Boxes, produce, a soda cup and even a Christmas tree were among the trash left where dumpsters are typically located.

“So we came back from a holiday trip to no dumpsters,” said resident Kady Zelenak. "It’s like, where is our trash supposed to go."

A city spokesperson confirmed trash service at the development was suspended because the property management company had overdue payments.

Zelenak said residents were not notified by the property manager that payments were overdue or that service would be suspended.

“As a renter, you’re supposed to notify me if that’s happening. On top of that, it’s a fee that we pay, we pay for trash, so if trash isn’t being paid for, then where is our money going ?” Zelenak said.

Zelenak said she pays $25 a month for trash service.

We attempted to contact the property management company, Res Prop, by calling its corporate phone number but received no answer and left a voicemail. A second call led to a response that the regional manager would be contacted. An email was also sent, but no response had been received at the time of reporting.

Residents said they were concerned about potential health and sanitation issues if trash continued to pile up.

“In three days from now is there going to be rats, is there going to be raccoons, is there going to be a smell?” Zelenak said.

Later, Zelenak said she received an email from Res Prop. It read:

Dear Haney Creek Crossing Residents,



Happy New Year! We hope everyone had a wonderful and safe New Year's celebration and that 2026 is off to a great start for you and your loved ones.



We would like to sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused regarding the trash area. We are happy to share that everything has been resolved. Trash pickup is scheduled for tomorrow, and we kindly ask that all residents please leave their trash in the designated trash area so it can be properly collected.



Additionally, our maintenance team will be onsite this



*Saturday and Sunday* to assist with picking up any remaining trash around the dumpster area to ensure everything is clean and orderly.



If you experience any *maintenance emergencies, please contact the office number and **press option 3* to be assisted.



Thank you all so much for your patience, understanding, and cooperation. We truly appreciate our community and are always here if you have any questions or concerns.



Wishing everyone a year filled with good health, happiness, and success!



Warm regards,



Haney Creek Crossing Management Kady Zelenak

While residents hope service resumes as promised, questions remain about why payments were missed to begin with.

“It’s super frustrating,” Zelenak said. “We work hard for our money, so even if it’s a dollar I want my dollar to go to what it’s supposed to.”