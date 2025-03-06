Stuart’s Frazier Creek Brewery and Distilling Company wins USA Today's 10Best for 'Best New Brewery'

STUART, Fla. — A Treasure Coast brewery has snagged the top spot on USA Today’s 10Best list of best new breweries in the country.

20 breweries across the country were nominated by a panel of experts for 'Best New Brewery' and readers were able to vote on their favorite, creating a top 10 list of breweries that opened in the last three years.

Stuart’s Frazier Creek Brewery and Distilling Company was announced as the winner on Wednesday.

WATCH: Staff, customers at Frazier Creek Brewery and Distilling Company find out they won USA Today's 10Best competition for 'Best New Brewery'

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s only every couple of years that a Florida brewery is nominated," Co-Founder Etienne Bourgeois said. "We do have a lot of breweries in Florida, so for the focus to be on us, it’s absolutely breathtaking."

RAK Brewing Co. in Frederick, Maryland, and Hot Plate Brewing Co. in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, rounded out the top three.

USA Today made note of how Frazier Creek hosts food truck nights, bingo events, and shuffleboard to “keep you both entertained and quenched.”

It is also one of the few ‘Brewstilleries’ in Florida offering both spirits and craft beer.

Bourgeois said that just being nominated brought in new business. He’s excited to see the boost to his business after taking the number one ranking.

“It’s huge for us. It’s huge for Stuart," Bourgeois said. "It’s huge for our local brewing community. We have the Treasure Coast Wine and Ale Trail. I think it will be great for them. I think we can all prosper.”

Frazier Creek is open seven days a week and is located at 973 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 34994.

See the full list here.

