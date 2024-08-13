Watch Now
Stuart wins 'best coastal small town' in America

WPTV's Cassandra Garica spotted the new sign on Kanner Highway
STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart beat out Key West as the best coastal small town in America and took the top spot in a national ranking.

WPTV reporter Cassandra Garcia spotted the new sign on Kanner Highway, celebrating the city’s recognition from USA Today.

An expert panel pointed to the St. Lucie River, Flagler and Shepard Parks and the Stuart Heritage Museum as reasons for naming the city number one.

USA Today ranked Saugatuck, Michigan the number two best coastal small town.

Key West, Gulf Shores, Alabama and Pismo Beach, California round out the top five.

