Stuart police investigate fatal stabbing at Smith Turner Park

STUART, Fla. — A man was fatally stabbed Wednesday afternoon at a park in Stuart, officers said.

Investigators said the incident occurred at about 5:23 p.m. at Smith Turner Park located at 599 Southeast Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound.

The victim, a resident of Stuart, was treated at the scene by officers and Stuart Fire Rescue before being flown to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce.

However, police said the victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Detectives said they are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and interviewing witnesses.

They said they believe this was an isolated incident and the people involved knew each other.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone who may have information on the case is urged to contact Detective Zach Pecci at 772-600-1241. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS (8477).