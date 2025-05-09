Stuart Police Department joins national task force to combat online child exploitation

STUART, Fla. — In response to growing concerns over the safety of children online, the Stuart Police Department has joined a national task force aimed at preventing crimes involving online predators.

As the use of social media and artificial intelligence continues to expand, law enforcement agencies are seeing a troubling rise in cases involving children being targeted online. The Stuart Police Department has joined the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force, a national initiative that focuses on identifying and investigating cases involving the exploitation of minors.

“Basically, what it does is protect children online. We investigate cases of child porn,” said Lt. Michael Gerwan of the Stuart Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Officers from the department recently underwent training at the Broward County Sheriff's Office to enhance their ability to address these crimes.

“These cases are becoming more prevalent so when we join the task force now we have investigative means as far as specialized training, equipment,” Lt. Gerwan said.

The department has also applied for a $63,000 state grant to support its efforts.

This initiative follows two arrests made late last year involving online child sexual exploitation. The department says they're actively investigating 15 additional cases.

Organizations like Catch the Wave of Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to combating child exploitation, emphasize that these threats are intensifying alongside advances in technology.

“The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children actually, they’ve received over 63,000 reports in 2024 alone of online solicitation, this sextortion,” said Sarah Marie Henry, the organization’s executive director.

Experts urge parents to stay vigilant as artificial intelligence and other tools can be misused to manipulate seemingly innocent images on social media. They encourage open and direct communication with children.

“Really be blunt with them about how on the internet not everyone you talk to is who they say they are,” Henry added.

Lt. Gerwan echoed the advice, stating, “Watch what they’re doing on their devices. Don’t be apprehensive to approach them, look at those devices.”

With new partnerships, resources, and training, the Stuart Police Department is taking proactive steps to safeguard children in the digital age.