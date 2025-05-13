Stuart passes ordinance to issue trespass warnings for sleeping in public

STUART, Fla. — A controversial law banning people from sleeping in public spaces is getting some strict changes in the city of Stuart.

On Monday, city commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that allows trespass warnings for those sleeping in or setting up bedding on parks, piers, river walks and other public spaces.

Last year, Florida lawmakers passed a bill which gives people power to sue municipalities, if the law is not being mandated.

“We are following the state law because we have to document it,” said city manager Michael Mortell. “The intention is to get the city of Stuart to not get sued. That’s it. We’re not planning to go to war with anybody homeless or change any behavior that’s already been in place.”

According to the ordinance, if someone gets a trespass warning, they need to receive permission to return to that location for 12 months. But without permission, they can be arrested.

This ordinance leaves local group Tent City Helpers and others calling for solutions who argue the changes unfairly target homeless community.

“People do not have a place to go and go lay their head down and sleep,” said president Gail Harvey. “They’re making it more and more difficult to live their life and try to get back on their feet again.”

Harvey said this leaves the homeless population with difficulties as some shelters are at full capacity and adds there’s few affordable housing options.

“it’s just unfair and inhumane for people that are struggling. We need to provide services,” said Harvey. “This is not the way we respond to people as a community.”

Although the city’s ordinance immediately goes into effect, Stuart city leaders said they hope to partner with the county to search for additional resources.