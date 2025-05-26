Stuart names Flamur Zenelovic as new police chief

STUART, Fla. — The city of Stuart has a new top cop, and it's a familiar face at the agency.

The police department announced the appointment of Flamur Zenelovic as the new chief of police.

Stuart announces new police chief

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, Zenelovic began his law enforcement career at the Stuart Police Department, where he served for eight years as a patrol officer and narcotics detective.

He later returned to his hometown of Rochester, New York, where he served for 20 years with the Rochester Police Department in various roles.

Zenelovic returned to Stuart in 2023 and has served as the department's support services captain.

"We are honored to welcome Chief Zenelovic into his new role. He is dedicated to serving the residents of Stuart and looks forward to leading the department into a strong and successful future," the agency said in a Facebook post.

Zenelovic takes over for outgoing Stuart Police Chief Joseph Tumminelli, who retired Friday after serving as the head of the department for the last seven years.