Stuart mayor pushes slow growth plan amid development concerns from residents

STUART, Fla. — Stuart Mayor Chris Collins is calling for slow growth as the city grapples with rapid development that he says is changing the small-town character of Stuart, and a recent community meeting showed opinions on the approach are split.

Collins presented the city commission's actions and changes made over the last few years, including moratoriums on development and other policies designed to prevent new high-density, multi-story and commercial developments from taking shape while codes are revised.

"You're gonna make things new, you're gonna make things nice. But you're going to maintain that same density and intensity so that you don't lose what makes this place special," Collins said.

The presentation drew both support and pushback from residents. Some praised the commission's efforts.

"We really do appreciate the civil service work you're doing for us," one resident said.

Others, including many from Stuart's historically Black East Side, raised concerns about how the restrictions affect their ability to develop property that has been in their families for generations.

"You are stifling our ability to develop our property that has been in our family for decades," one resident said.

Some also questioned the long-term sustainability of the slow-growth approach.

"I know you want to keep it to what it is now, but don't you want to make sure that your city is going to continue?" another resident said.

Collins spent the evening answering questions and hearing concerns from residents. He said he hopes to take what was learned at the meeting back to the commission to apply to future policy.

