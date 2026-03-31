Stuart-Martin County Chamber of Commerce CEO apologizes for controversial social media comment on Dems

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The CEO of the Stuart-Martin County Chamber of Commerce is apologizing after posting a controversial comment on social media.

We started getting emails into our newsroom this afternoon regarding the comment made by Chamber CEO Joseph Catrambone.

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Stuart-Martin County Chamber of Commerce CEO apologizes for social media comment on Dems

An initial post on LinkedIn announced the Trump administration’s Food and Drug Administration's moves to end testing on beagles, chimpanzees, monkeys and rabbits.

"Allow it on Dems," Catrambone said.

A viewer called the comment hate speech.

"That is not a nice response for a chamber person and a supposed leader," a developer of youth programs said.

I reached Catrambone by phone. He apologized and said he will take the comment down.

"Shame on me," Catrambone said.

I also reached incoming Chamber Board Chairman Eric Kiehn, who looked at the post.

"I believe we will be having a discussion regarding this at our next meeting," Kiehn said.

As of the time of publication, the post from Catrambone was still up on social media.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

