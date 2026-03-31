Stuart-Martin County Chamber of Commerce CEO apologizes for controversial social media comment on Dems

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The CEO of the Stuart-Martin County Chamber of Commerce is apologizing after posting a controversial comment on social media.
We started getting emails into our newsroom this afternoon regarding the comment made by Chamber CEO Joseph Catrambone.
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"Allow it on Dems," Catrambone said.
A viewer called the comment hate speech.
"That is not a nice response for a chamber person and a supposed leader," a developer of youth programs said.
I reached Catrambone by phone. He apologized and said he will take the comment down.
"Shame on me," Catrambone said.
I also reached incoming Chamber Board Chairman Eric Kiehn, who looked at the post.
"I believe we will be having a discussion regarding this at our next meeting," Kiehn said.
As of the time of publication, the post from Catrambone was still up on social media.
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