Stuart city commission denies rezoning property for drug and alcohol rehab center

STUART, Fla. — For now, the conversation surrounding a new drug and alcohol rehab facility in Stuart is over. It was unanimously denied by city commissioners during Tuesday night's meeting.
Jason Ackner, the CEO for Perseverance Recovery Center LLC, wanted to turn a former assisted living facility on Southeast Indian Street into a rehab home with more than 100 beds.
Dozens of people have come to city commission meetings over the past few weeks in opposition to the idea. Even Sheriff William Snyder made it publicly known he was against the zoning change.
Snyder sent WPTV the following statement after Tuesday's city commission vote:
"While everyone agrees that providing professional counseling for victims of alcohol and drug dependency is critically important, any business model drawing patients from around the country to a 140 bed facility on Indian Street was excessive in scale and size and in the wrong location. I commend the city of Stuart commissioners for their tough vote this evening and I stand with them 100%."