Stuart city commission denies rezoning property for drug and alcohol rehab center

STUART, Fla. — For now, the conversation surrounding a new drug and alcohol rehab facility in Stuart is over. It was unanimously denied by city commissioners during Tuesday night's meeting.

Jason Ackner, the CEO for Perseverance Recovery Center LLC, wanted to turn a former assisted living facility on Southeast Indian Street into a rehab home with more than 100 beds.

Dozens of people have come to city commission meetings over the past few weeks in opposition to the idea. Even Sheriff William Snyder made it publicly known he was against the zoning change.

Snyder sent WPTV the following statement after Tuesday's city commission vote: