Boil water notices happen all the time, but the ongoing notice in Stuart is different.

City leaders are waiting for test results to come in and they don't know when that might be.

Faith Harel is taking no chances.

"I got some drinking water. Don't have to worry about my pets having water," said Harel.

Monday Stuart city leaders posted a precautionary boil water notice. A city spokesperson says water pressure fell Monday morning when a generator at the city's water treatment facility malfunctioned.

This happened during a planned FPL outage. City leaders are still investigating the malfunction.

In the meantime, business owners are taking precautions.

"Bottle water over here," said Claudine Williams at Maria's cafe. "Just trying to be cautious."

Martin Health System has a water disruption plan in place.

For their locations in Stuart that are affected, signs were posted on water fountains and bottled water is being provided.