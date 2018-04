The city of Stuart has posted a precautionary boil water notice.

Water pressure fell Monday morning when a generator at the city's water treatment facility malfunctioned during a planned outage by FPL, the city said.

As a precaution, the city ordered the boil water notice to customers.

It will remain in effect until tests are made to assure the safety of the water.

Additional information concerning the notice was posted by the city on its social media accounts.