Stuart attorney Travis Walker files 'landmark' child sex trafficking lawsuit. Here's why

STUART, Fla. — Monday, WPTV spoke with Stuart attorney Travis Walker, who filed a 152-page lawsuit last month on behalf of his client, who at the age of 15, said she was sold for sex in Florida by her mother.

“Drugs is one commodity but once you use drugs once, it’s done with," said Walker. "A child, unfortunately, you can use over and over again. If you’re going to profit from trafficking, we’re going to hold you accountable."

Eventually 10 people were charged in the crime, now Walker is suing on-line sites, and several hotel chains claiming they failed to stop it.

The 152-page complaint claims Salesforce, Backpage, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Days Inn, Quality Inn, Holiday Inn & Suites located in Florida, where the girl was trafficked, "aided and abetted" child sex trafficking operations. The lawsuit alleges that "Salesforce supplied the technological framework for the trafficking transactions, Days Inn, Holiday Inn and Quality Inn offered the locations where the trafficking transpired, and Backpage stood as the prime purveyor of the advertisements."

In the United States, 90% of victims who have been sexually abused or trafficked, know their perpetrator.

At Place of Hope, which has locations in Palm Beach County and in Stuart, they are building new facilities to house trafficking victims, as well as offering awareness programs.

“Human trafficking is not always that white van, strange danger, coming to the mall to kidnap your child," said Lisa Bond Ciancio with Place of Hope. "It comes down to vulnerability and exploitation."

Ciancio said she’s encouraged others are picking up the legal fight.

“So, if you were sex trafficked when you were 12 and you’re now 40, there’s no statute of limitations," said Walker.

We reached out to the hotel chains mentioned.

Choice Hotels said it does not comment on ongoing litigation, but in a statement said the follow:

"Choice Hotels condemns human trafficking in all forms, and we are committed to helping our franchised hotels create a safe environment for their staff and guests. Among other initiatives, we provide free trainings and resources so hotel owners can educate themselves and their staff on how to spot and respond to situations such as human trafficking. Over 70,000 franchisees and staff members have completed the training.”

