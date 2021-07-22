Stuart asks residents to vote on Publix plaza's new name

STUART, Fla. — A Publix grocery store in Stuart is receiving a variety of upgrades, and city officials need the public's help with the plaza's new name.

The shopping center is located at Kanner Highway and U.S. 1.

Among the improvements are drainage and irrigation, parking lot overlay, landscaping and bicycle racks.

The public can vote from eight names or write in a different one.

