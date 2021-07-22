Watch
NewsRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Stuart asks residents to vote on Publix plaza's new name

Grocery store located at Kanner Highway, U.S. 1
items.[0].image.alt
City of Stuart
Vote for Publix plaza in Stuart's new name
Posted at 3:08 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 15:08:56-04

STUART, Fla. — A Publix grocery store in Stuart is receiving a variety of upgrades, and city officials need the public's help with the plaza's new name.

The shopping center is located at Kanner Highway and U.S. 1.

Among the improvements are drainage and irrigation, parking lot overlay, landscaping and bicycle racks.

The public can vote from eight names or write in a different one.

Click here to vote.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.