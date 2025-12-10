Stuart appoints new mayor and vice mayor prompting mixed reactions

STUART, Fla. — The City of Stuart has new leadership at the helm after commissioners voted this week to appoint a new mayor and vice mayor during Monday’s meeting.

The commission voted unanimously to appoint Christopher Collins as Stuart’s next mayor.

Commissioners then moved to fill the vice mayor position.

“I would like to make a motion for Commissioner Sean Reed to be Vice Mayor,” Commissioner Laura Giobbi said.

But the selection did not come without concerns. Commissioner Campbell Rich voiced apprehension about appointing Reed, raising questions tied to speculation about Mayor Christopher Collins’ political future.

“If the mayor is running, seeking election to a higher office,” Rich said. “He, in fact, is going to have to resign fairly shortly to seek that office and we would then find ourselves in the position of having a commissioner who is only in their second year being mayor, which I wouldn't wish that on anyone.”

Rich’s remarks referenced unconfirmed talk that Collins may run for the Martin County Commission. Collins did not confirm or deny the possibility but addressed the speculation.

“I think that there's a lot of speculation going on right now, both on the part of, you know, we're who's going to campaign for what, and then also what may happen with our city manager,” Collins said. “So all that to say, I have full faith in Commissioner Reed."

Residents also shared mixed opinions about Reed stepping into the role.

“Nothing against Commissioner Reed. I've talked to him many, many times, but at this time, when so many things are going on here and in the county, I think we need the most experienced, qualified people to fill in as vice mayor,” resident Michelle Smith said.

Another resident, Mark Brookfield, offered support. “I think Sean will do a good job. I think he'll do a really good job if he ends up as, as as vice mayor."

Reed responded to the concerns in a phone interview. “I don't doubt my ability and I don't think the public data of my ability. I won my election, so I think the public has full faith in my top-level intelligence level and ability if I do have to run a board meeting,” Reed said.

Both the new mayor and vice mayor will serve in their roles for the next year unless they choose to step down.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalist to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.