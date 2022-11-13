Stuart Air Show has huge economic impact on South Florida

STUART, Fla. — It was a full day of high-flying tricks at Witham Field as the Stuart Air Show's first day of performances wrapped up Saturday evening.

"It's awesome," said 9-year-old Rowan Barkheimer, watching the performances.

Rowan and his dad, Ryan Barkheimer, traveled all the way from Alabama to see the show.

"He's excited," said Ryan Barkheimer. "I've seen it, but it's his [Rowan's' first time]."

Thanks to folks like the Barkheimers, the jets aren't the only things sky high during the Stuart Air Show. The economic revenue it brings into the surrounding area is, too.

"It's huge," said Stuart Air Show President, Doug Davis, Stuart Airshow president.

Davis told WPTV the air show brings in about $2.5 million to the area every time it takes place.

The driving force of the revenue goes beyond just the money brought in from vendors on the actual airfield.

"Restaurants have record weekends. A lot of them tell us they can't help us out with catering and beyond because they're too busy serving patrons," said Davis.

WPTV called around to some of the restaurants in downtown Stuart. Many of them told WPTV the same thing. They couldn't do an interview simply because they were too busy handling the uptick in customers.

'We've got people who move here as a result of coming out and hanging out. It's massive," said Davis.

Davis said at least 30,000 people come out to the Air Show to see the planes, parachuters and vendors.

"Our ticket sales we saw the other day higher than ever," said Davis.

For the people in the record-breaking crowds, the air show isn't about the money, but the experience.

"It's an incredible and amazing experience," said 10-year-old Tatyana Mason.

For others, like Air Force veteran Richard Ciesmer, it's an experience that brings back memories.

"It's good for me to be able to come here and see these airplanes again because I was in the service for four years," said Ciesmer. "Once a member, always a member."

For others like Barkheimer, it's a bonding experience seeing his son experience the air show he grew up watching.

"Oh man," said Barkheimer, "it gives me jitters, almost."

For 10-year-old attendee Erielle, it was an experience that was just plain incredible.

"My favorite part is that [Air Force] plane," said the 10-year-old.