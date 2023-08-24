St. Lucie River railroad bridge to close 2 nights next week for Brightline work

STUART, Fla. — St. Lucie River railroad bridge will be closed for vessel navigation two nights next week to complete additional rehabilitation work in advance of Brightline’s opening to Orlando.

The bridge in Stuart will close from 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday, and 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

In addition, Brightline said intermittent closures will occur in the days before and after the full closures for preparatory and completion activities.

The work includes replacement of timber ties and lift rails to improve operating speeds over the bridge.

The United States Coast Guard approved the request by Florida East Coast Railway to temporarily deviate so the work can be completed.

The bridge schedule, including construction alerts such as this, is available on the new St. Lucie Bridge Schedule App and Website for mariners that was recently launched by Brightline and FECR. The technology communicates real-time schedule information providing the community with predictability and reliability of bridge openings. To download the bridge app, search for “Bridge Schedule” in the Apple and Android app stores or visit http://www.bridgeschedule.com/. [bridgeschedule.com]

Brightline and FECR installed variable message signs on each side of the bridge, which are interconnected to the railroad signal system. The signs display a countdown to each bridge closure and opening.

The train company originally planned to start service for Labor Day weekend but service has been indefinitely delayed.

Brightline began selling tickets for the Orlando leg in May, promising 16 daily round trips in just under three hours.