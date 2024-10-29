'Really irritating': Roadway reflectors on US 1 confusing some drivers

STUART, Fla. — Drivers in Martin County said they’re feeling a little annoyed about roadway reflectors on U.S. Highway 1 in Stuart.

“It’s almost like a beating,” said Dale Grant. “You hear it over and over.”

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield went in search of answers over what's driving the new pavement additions.

The reflectors along U.S. 1 in Stuart are in the shape of an arrow.

“It’s very irritating,” said Erika Kvapil from Martin County. “I know they’re pretty new, so a lot of people are stopping and they’re wondering what they’re running over at this point. They’re causing traffic, it’s just really irritating.”

For Dale Grant, it’s a safety reminder that comes at a cost.

"My apartment is right near here,” said Grant. “I hear that day and night and there’s no escaping it.”

WPTV “I know they’re pretty new, so a lot of people are stopping and they’re wondering what they’re running over at this point," said Erika Kvapil.

Drivers like Lois Folino said there's also added confusion.

"I just noticed them today,” said Folino. “I didn’t know what they meant, I wasn’t sure what to do with them?”

Drivers such as Tami Larkin just wants answers.

“If it’s for safety reasons, I’m okay with it,” said Larkin. But I just wish I knew what they’re for.”

Hatfield took their questions to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), which said the arrows aim to prevent wrong-way crashes.

Traffic News 'Speed kills:' Residents seek solutions to growing traffic concerns on US 1 Zitlali Solache

FDOT spokesperson Guillermo Caredo said it’s all part of enhancing public safety. The installation came as part of a U.S. Highway 1 resurfacing project, one that's been in the works for more than two years.

For Larkin, she thinks it's excessive.

“We all know what direction we're going,” said Larkin. “It’s a three-lane highway, it’s not like it’s a divided road, where we’re like, ‘Which lane are we supposed to be in?’"