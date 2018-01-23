Rally held to support charged Martin County commissioners

STUART, Fla. - About 50 showed up Tuesday outside the regularly scheduled Martin County Commission meeting to show their support for Commissioners Sarah Heard and Ed Fielding.

The two commissioners were arrested on misdemeanor charges early this month.

The people at the rally said the public records violations the commissioners face are not serious violations.

The crowd said they oppose the removal of the commissioners from their position, which some have suggested should occur after their arrests. Gov. Rick Scott has not taken any action in the matter.