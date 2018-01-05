MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - The Martin County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday evening that Commissioner Sarah Heard and former County Commissioner Ann Scott were arrested for public records violations.

Both had warrants for their arrests, officials said. Each was charged with two counts of public records violations.

They were booked into the Martin County Jail and released on their own recognizance.

This is the first arrest on a criminal charge for Sarah Heard. In November, she was cited with a non-criminal violation of public records laws. She is set to go to trial for that alleged non-criminal offense February 19.

Anne Scott's Thursday arrest was her second arrest since November on criminal, public records violations. She is set to go to trial on the first round of charges December 10, 2018 for failure of a public official to permit inspection and copying of public records.

Commissioner Ed Fielding is also facing criminal public records violation charges from his November arrest.