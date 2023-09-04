Stuart police search for person who shot boy while driving vehicle

STUART, Fla. — Police continue to search for a person they say shot a boy while driving on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Sunday in Stuart.

Police said it happened about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard across from Sailfish Park.

Officers said the victim was driving on the road when the suspect, who remains unidentified, fired from a moving vehicle toward the victim's vehicle. The injured victim went to the police department, nearly crashing through the entrance, seeking help.

Police said the victim received prompt medical attention at the hospital and was discharged shortly after the incident.

"It's a little close to home and close to the ball fields," said Autumn Stadden, who rides there often with her son Adam. "Yeah, he plays baseball here, has for years since he was a little kid."

For her, it was hard to believe the streets they now ride weren't so quiet the night before.

"It is scary, it's scary that if it was nothing motivating it," Stadden said.

Police haven't yet released what led up to the shooting, nor if it was targeted, but Michael Thompson, who lives in that same area, wanted to know the reason.

"Why? We're all here together, so why? He got in an argument or a misunderstanding?" Thompson said.

Monique Williams lives on the street where it happened.

"You don't know if they had a problem with that person, a vendetta with that person, you never know, and it's sad to hear stuff like that, and me being a woman by myself late at night it gets me scared," Wiliams said.

She also said the fact the shooter is still out there scares her.

"At night you don't know who could just roll up behind you and do anything to you," Williams said.

WPTV reached out to Stuart police to answer those questions, but police were unavailable due to the Labor Day holiday.

Still, Stadden said she isn't afraid to still bicycle in the area. She said that question bothers her too.

"I do think that law enforcement in this area do keep a good eye out, I think things like that are going to happen anywhere, to be honest with you," said Stadden.

Stuart detectives are actively conducting an investigation into this shooting.