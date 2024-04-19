Watch Now
Police pursuit ends in 'traffic fatality,' Stuart police say

Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 11:50:38-04

STUART, Fla. — A police pursuit Thursday night ended in a "traffic fatality," Stuart police said.

In a news release to WPTV, Lt. David Duran, a spokesman for the Stuart Police Department, said an officer tried to pull a driver over at about 7:45 p.m.

"The vehicle's driver fled, and a vehicle pursuit ensued, which resulted in a traffic fatality," Duran said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation, and Duran said the Stuart Police Department "cannot and will not comment on their investigation."

No other information, including the location of the incident or why the driver was being pulled over in the first place, has been released.

