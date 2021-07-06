Watch
NewsRegion Martin CountyStuart

Actions

Police investigating vandalism of Stuart's water tower

items.[0].image.alt
City of Stuart
Stuart police are investigating the vandalism of Stuart's water tower.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 14:36:21-04

STUART, Fla. — Stuart police are investigating the vandalism of Stuart's water tower.

Sometime between Friday night, July 2, 2021, and Saturday morning, July 3, 2021, vandal(s) climbed the tower and spray painted obscenities across it.

The tower was repainted Saturday night.

The tower wasn't being monitored at the time, but that's due to change as the city is installing surveillance cameras for it.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office believes the vandalism of the tower could be related to the recent vandalism of 4 Martin County parks.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.