Paddleboarders launch 36-mile race to raise awareness over Lake Okeechobee discharges

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — A group of paddleboarders will take on a 36-mile journey down the St. Lucie River on Saturday, highlighting concerns over Lake Okeechobee discharges that affect waterways along Florida’s coast.

The "Lake 2 Ocean Paddle Race" begins at the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam and ends at Sandsprit Park in Port Salerno.

Paddleboarders race for clean water

Organizer Jake Portwood, an avid paddleboarder, said the race aims to raise awareness about water quality issues. They've already raised $2,000 toward clean water efforts and hope to raise even more on Saturday.

Portwood explained that the discharges have a visible and lasting impact on the local waterways.

“I saw that nasty brown sludge water all the way down past Jupiter last year and we don’t want to see that again," he said. “There’s beautiful waterways all around here, but you can’t enjoy them if it’s getting polluted.”

Thirty participants will take on the challenge, including Kimberly Barnes, who is joining the fight for clean water.

“I see the changes that have happened. We’re in the waterways and some days you come out here and it’s crystal clear and other days you come here and it’s brown,” said Barnes.

The proceeds will go to Friends of the Everglades, a nonprofit focused on protecting and restoring Florida’s estuaries. Eve Samples, executive director of Friends of the Everglades, explained that while a new water management plan has been implemented, recent discharges continue to put ecosystems at risk.

“We need a long term break so that the seagrass can recover and have a meaningful rebound,” said Samples.

Portwood said the frequency and impact of the discharges has even changed how he trains for paddle races.

When asked how it affected his routine, he responded: “I was not using this area. I mean, this is kind of our safe refuge for training because if we get a lot of high winds we come in here because it’s protected, but during those times we weren't able to.”

For Portwood, the solution lies in continued restoration efforts.

“You know, we can fix this problem through the Everglades restoration project,” he said. “The more people that know that, the better.”

As they get ready to launch their paddleboards Saturday, participants hope to make waves — not just on the water, but in the ongoing conversation about Florida’s environmental future.

You can donate to the race here.