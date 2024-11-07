Organizers of Stuart Air Show 'expect this year to match last year’s success'

STUART, Fla. — The Stuart Air Show is gearing up for another exciting weekend.

Ben Hogarth, a board member, reflected on last year’s incredible success.

“We had a hugely successful event. The air show not only achieved its best financial year in 2023, but it also brought millions into the local community, benefiting various nonprofits," he told WPTV.

Hogarth emphasized the importance of community involvement.

“Everything we do at the air show is centered around the community," he said. "Last year was remarkable; the event ran almost flawlessly. Not only did we inject funds into the community during the event, but we also donated over $50,000 to the organizations that helped coordinate it.”

WPTV Ben Hogarth says the Stuart Air Show "achieved its best financial year in 2023."

One of the many organizations that volunteer is the YMCA of the Treasure Coast.

Morgan Murphy from the YMCA shared their contributions, saying, “Every year, we partner with the air show to create a Kids Zone. This year, we will have a maze, a painting wall, and opportunities for kids to write letters to troops stationed overseas.”

Stuart Past, present and future of Witham Field in Martin County Jon Shainman

With the support from the YMCA and other partners, Hogarth anticipates a fantastic air show this year.

“We expect this year to match last year’s success, especially with the A-10 Warthog, or Thunderbolt, retiring," he said. "We anticipate increased regional and even international attendance at the show.”