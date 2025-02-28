New signs in downtown Stuart are getting mixed reviews

STUART, Fla. — If you’ve driven through downtown Stuart, you might have noticed some new signage. They mark the entrances to different districts within the city.

“I like the updating that’s being done. I do feel as though that new sign — it’s updated,” said Julie Siegle, a resident of Stuart.

WATCH: Residents have opinions on the new downtown signs

New signs in downtown Stuart have people talking

Siegle is not the only one who’s noticed new signs around town.

“I think it’s a little bland. I think it could have a little more pop to it,” said resident Barbara Scalera.

The signage had residents talking. The reviews were mixed.

“Well, if they have information on it that would be great, but that one over there’s got nothing on it, so I don't see what the point was,” said resident Richard Kohler.

The city said the prior signage didn’t grab people’s attention. So, the city started rolling out 12 newer and larger signs. Some of them are still under construction.

They come at a cost of $500,000, paid for by the community redevelopment agency (CRA).

WPTV CRA Director Pinal Gandhi-Savdas said they chose the design favored by residents in three community surveys.

“We wanted to create more of a sense of arrival into the city of Stuart, into downtown and all of our special districts,” explained CRA Director Pinal Gandhi-Savdas.

She said they chose the design favored by residents in three community surveys.

“I’m not opposed to the sign. My only issue is that maybe I would have put the emblem on top,” said tourist Michael Tartaglione.

“I actually really like the way it looks because it didn’t stand out too, too much. I felt like they fit in where they were placed and they look very clean,” said resident Erin Squillacote.

There’s no shortage of opinions, but the city says these pillars are here to stay.