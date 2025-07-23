STUART, Fla. — As rush hour traffic continues to clog busy routes like Monterrey Road and Kanner Highway in Stuart, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is exploring a potential solution: extending Willoughby Boulevard to connect with U.S. Highway 1.

The proposed project is currently in its early design phase, and FDOT officials say the goal is to reduce congestion in the area by providing an additional north-south corridor.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

New proposed connector to US-1 in Stuart draws support and concern

“This is just one more way for folks to get to US-1 and it kind of alleviates the overall traffic congestion in the area,” said Anson Sonnett, District IV Consultant Project Management Engineer for FDOT.

But not everyone is convinced the plan will come without trade-offs.

Trey Hansen lives across from Poppleton Creek Park and walks to the dog park nearly every day with his dogs, Buddy and Lucy.

“That’s like one of the main attractions for me, you know with my dogs,” Hansen said. “It’s an easy way I can walk the dogs, I can let them off the leash.”

He said he was concerned when he heard the road could run where the canal is next to the park.

“I was a little bit frustrated,” he added. “I was just worried about the park, you know about the destruction of the park.”

FDOT has responded to those concerns, saying the current proposal would not impact the park.

“The northern part of the extension of Willoughby, that’s already been set aside for the road so there won’t be any impacts to the park,” said Sonnett.

Even so, Hansen shared additional concerns about pedestrian safety and increased traffic near his home.

“Mainly I’m worried about getting run over,” he said. “I already have issues with people like speeding through to get somewhere, you know to cut time or whatever the case is.”

The project is still in the planning stages. FDOT is considering two design alternatives along with the possibility of not building the road at all.

FDOT

FDOT

FDOT said the road would likely include two lanes, sidewalks, and bicycle lanes.

While some residents are hesitant, commuters who regularly navigate the area say they welcome improvements that might make their drives smoother and shorter.

“It just might be easier,” said Dominick Frazia. “A little easier than going on Monterrey. Monterrey gets crowded.”

“I’m happy that they’re trying to improve it and I think that it’s something that needs to be done.”,” said Craig Dallas.

FDOT said, if approved, completion of the project could be up to a decade away. The agency plans to evaluate traffic patterns, environmental impacts, and community input before moving forward.

In the meantime, Hansen hopes planners take into account both convenience for drivers and quality of life for nearby residents.

“I don’t think that the benefit outweighs the risk,” he said.

FDOT is encouraging the public to reach out to their office with questions and concerns. They said the next public workshop likely won't be until Summer of 2026 when they present the updated design alternatives. To learn more about the project, click here.