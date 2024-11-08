New job training facility almost complete in Witham Field

STUART, Fla. — Witham Field has been in existence for nearly a century, and today it lays claim to being one of the biggest economic drivers in Martin County.

The county is now making an investment in the next generation of workers to keep the airport, and the region, thriving.

Assistant Martin County administrator George Stokus is inside what will become the REACH Center. It stands for "Reimagining Education and Career Help."

“So it’s a fast track to get you into the workforce," Stokus said.

This technical learning center was approved back in 2021. The county used lessons from the pandemic when deciding what to offer.

“That certain industries went out of business and those individuals need to be reskilled and re-educated so they can handle different types of jobs," Stokus said.

Manufacturing, marine work, and aviation skills will be taught here.

One big reason to put the REACH Center at the airport is because the airport is home to about 55 businesses and connected to 6,800 jobs and has a $1.3 billion impact on the local economy.

Stokus said one of the biggest employers at Witham Field, Daher Aerospace, is planning a big expansion.

“They’re looking to manufacture aircraft here at Martin County Airport. They’re going to need to hire another 400 people," Stokus said.

Two of the biggest challenges when it comes to getting a job are transportation and child care. So a public bus stop is planned by the center, and potential child care programs may be set up with the county’s parks and recreation division.

The new building should be complete in first quarter of 2025.