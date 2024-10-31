Martin County residents seek solutions at Hurricane Milton recovery workshop

STUART, Fla. — Crowds of Martin County residents recovering from tornado impacts are desperately searching for answers about the help they have available.

On Wednesday, dozens of people impacted by Hurricane Milton came together at the Blake Public Library in Stuart.

The workshop, held by Martin County, informed residents of community programs and financial assistance.

Scott and Debbie Geipel owned one of the over 400 homes affected by storm and tornado damage in Martin County.

“It was very scary," stated Debbie Geipel. "We were afraid of losing the roof.”

Khalil McLean, WPTV Debbie Geipel speaks with WPTV's Zitlali Solache about SBA Disaster Loans.

The Geipels came to seek answers specifically about disaster loan assistance. Some were frustrated as the Small Business Administration is out of funds.

“I applied for a small business loan for disaster and I just got a phone call today after work that all decision have been suspended because they’re out of money and they’re waiting on congress to reallocate more money,” stated Bonnie Keys.

Others are tracking down solutions about denied FEMA assistance and going through the appeals process.

“When we got the FEMA letter it says that you have 60 days to appeal form the time that you file with FEMA,” shared Sarah James Owens. "But 60 days just isn’t a reasonable amount of time to appeal if your insurance company doesn’t cover you.”

Khalil McLean, WPTV Sarah James Owens shares her concerns about FEMA's 60-day appeals process.

Some homeowners say they are seeing delays with Citizens’ Insurance — who tell them they are understaffed.

“So, how am I supposed to hire a contractor to get things fixed, you know and make our home safe again — if we can’t hear back from the homeowner’s insurance,” shared Kelly Holme.

However, after the workshop…many had a chance to speak one-on-one with experts and felt like they were pointed in a better direction.