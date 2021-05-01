Man accused of using stolen credit cards to fill illegal fuel tank in Stuart

Stuart police arrested a Greenacres man for using stolen credit cards to purchase fuel, which he would have stored in an illegal fuel tank in the rear of his vehicle.

Police say Palau Vega outfitted his 2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI with a 50-gallon fuel tank in the rear of his vehicle and attempted to purchase fuel at three different gas stations using stolen credit cards.

With the assistance of the Martin County Sheriff's Office, Vega was arrested and charged with unlawful transportation of fuel, possession of personal identification, trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, and ongoing scheme to defraud.

He is being held at the Martin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.