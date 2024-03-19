Man, 74, identified as victim in hit-and-run crash near Roosevelt Bridge

STUART, Fla. — Stuart police said 74-year-old man was identified in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Martin County over the weekend.

Police said Harry Maser of Stuart, Fl. was in his motorized wheelchair when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver, while crossing Northwest Federal Highway.

The crash happened Saturday at around 9:50 p.m. just north of the Roosevelt Bridge near U.S. Highway 1 and Wright Boulevard.

Rescue crews took Maser to an area hospital where he died.

Authorities are still searching for the driver who left the scene.

Anyone with information should email Stuart Police Department at intel@stuartfl.gov.