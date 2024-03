STUART, Fla. — Stuart police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

At 9:52 p.m., officers responded to a crash north of the Roosevelt Bridge in the area of U.S. 1 and Wright Boulevard, according to a post on Facebook.

No other information is available from Stuart police.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information to call the agency at the non-emergency number, 772-287-1122.