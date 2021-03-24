Lynn Murray: Victim of Colorado shooting former Sewall's Point resident

STUART, Fla. — Lynn Murray was a retired photo editor and worked for popular magazines like Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and Marie Claire.

"She was a really special friend to me, she was like a soul sister," said Janet Cotten, a dear friend of Lynn. "She's the kind of friend you want to grow old with."

The 62-year-old traveled the country and spent about a decade living in South Florida.

"She was just so gentle and nurturing, everybody was her daughter," said Hope Cotten, who is best friends with Lynn's daughter.

Hope and Olivia Mackenzie were in the same class at St. Michael's School in Hobe Sound, which is now known as The Pine School. They lived down the street from one another in Sewall's Point.

Janet bonded with Lynn organizing a fashion show for the school right after 9/11.

"She was really creative on how we could generate this in the community and have interest, and that was Lynn's way," Janet said.

Their friendship lasted decades, and the families reunited in Boulder, Colorado, about two years ago when they became neighbors once again.

"I literally bumped into Lynn with the cart as she was weighing some squash," Hope recalled.

Hope was inside the King Soopers grocery store Monday afternoon. That would be the last time she saw Lynn in person.

"When I looped back around to go through my last aisle I could see her in the back of the store in the dairy section," Hope said.

Moments later, investigators say a gunman started randomly shooting shoppers.

Lynn, a mother, wife, and dear friend was one of the 10 people who were killed.

"For her to be gone out of my life, I know she's in my heart, I know she's in spirit," Janet said.

Lynn was working at the time and was in the store as an Instacart shopper.

Now, her family and friends are remembering her smile and selfless attitude.

"Hope might have gotten out of there, but part of her heart was left in there with Lynn," Janet said.